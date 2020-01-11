Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Shehnaaz Gill, Says, “Mere Saath Mat Karna Ye Rona-Dhona”

After a week of ugly fights, verbal spats and tasks, Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar is finally here. Yesterday, we saw pictures of Bigg Boss 13 contestants going viral on the internet with Deepika Padukone when the Chhapaak actress took them for a long drive. That happened for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss.

A Bigg Boss 13 spy has released the footage of an upcoming episode where the host, Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz will be seen pleading him to let her go back home and out of the Bigg Boss’ house.

Shehnaaz is crying inconsolably when Salman says, “Main yaha par tumse bahut izzat se peshata hoon…mere saath bhi izzat se peshao! Or ye drama, natak mere saamne nahi karna…ki sir peetna, rona-dhona” to which Shehnaaz keeps saying, “Mere ko nahi rehna yaha par”.

Salman then replies to her and says, “To mat raho, jao darwaaza kholo or nikalo Shehnaaz ko ghar se…open the door and let her go out yaar”. Shehnaaz keeps crying and runs towards the main exit followed by her friend Sidharth Shukla and other housemates.

Well, it would be interesting to see if Shehnaaz stays in the house despite the drama or if she’ll actually be leaving the house.

