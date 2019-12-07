Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz & Hindustani Bhau, Says “Pehli Fursat Mein Nikalna Padega”

After a week of ugly fights and verbal spats, weekend ka vaar is finally here in Bigg Boss house. Colors Tv just released the new promo from the upcoming episode and Salman Khan will be seen lashing out his anger on Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Hindustani Bhau.

Salman last to last week already warned Sidharth and Asim for getting involved in physical violence at home. But despite warnings, housemates were seen getting physically violent with each other. Salman mentions about six x-rays and one fracture in a day and calls them ‘Idiots’. He then calls out for Shehnaaz Gill and asks her to pack her bags, then he asks Sidharth to pack his bags then Hindustani Bhau and asks him, “Pehli fursat me nikalna padega” and then Asim.

He asks Bigg Boss to open the door and all of them have to leave right away. Take a look at the promo here:

Getting into physical violence is against the rules of the Bigg Boss’s house. And despite getting continuous warnings by Salman, housemates aren’t taking it seriously. Salman literally loses his cool on the contestants in the promo.

Going by the reports, Himanshi Khurana has been evicted from the show. The episode is yet to be aired though.

