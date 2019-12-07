Doctor: Shivakarthikeyan & Priyanka Mohan’s Action-Comedy Goes On Floors

Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan who was last seen on big screens in action-comedy venture Namma Vettu Pillai yesterday kick-started the shoot of his next which has been titled, Doctor.

The makers of the film took on Twitter to share the images from the pooja ceremony.

The film has Shivakarthikeyan opposite the gorgeous Telugu actress from Gang Leader fame Priyanka Mohan in lead. Doctor also stars comedian Yogi Babu in an important role, along with actor Vinay Rai who will be seen playing the lead antagonist.

The Shivakarthikeyan starre is being helmed by filmmaker Nelson, and it is jointly bankrolled by Kalai Arasu of KJR studios and Sivakarthikeyan’s home production Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

Apart from Doctor, Sivakarthikeyan also has another project in the form of Hero which also stars Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, filmmaker Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani and veteran actor Arjun Sarja.

The Tamil action flick is been helmed by P.S Mithran and is produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Productions.

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer is slated to hit the big screen on 20th December.

