Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Family Is A Big Bollywood Fan: “My Kids Have Been Brought Up Singing Om Shanti Om”

That Shah Rukh Khan & his films have a huge impact worldwide is a known fact. But whenever some international celebrity admits of being a fan of Bollywood or specifically SRK’s films we are pleasantly surprised.

The recent one to confess her love for Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Om Shanti Om is Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. Speaking at the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Catherina said that she is a big Bollywood fan. She also said that her kids have been brought up singing Om Shanti Om. “My kids have been brought up singing Om Shanti Om,” she quoted. What more? Her husband sitting along with her nodded her head in yes while she said it.

In fact, he added, “On Christmas, everyone in our country sings Christmas carols, our house sings all the songs from Om Shanti Om.”

Catherina further added, “I don’t think people understand my obsession with Om Shanti Om.”

Anil Kapoor was the moderator at the event and she danced on the Om Shanti Om song along with him.

Knowing about her love for Om Shanti Om, Anil said, “My friends Shah Rukh and Farah are going to be very happy.”

Om Shanti Om was a romantic fantasy drama which was released back in 2007. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone who is among the Top Bollywood stars at this moment. Om Shanti Om was one of the biggest hits of that year.

