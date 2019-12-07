Indian 2: Makers Claim The Viral ‘Poster’ From Kamal Haasan’s Action Thriller Is FAKE

Megastar Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is without a doubt one of the most anticipated releases for the year 2020. The film has been in news from a long time following its star cast, action sequences, shooting locations, and its budget.

The latest news related to the magnum opus is, recently the makers of the action thriller took to the film’s production company, Lyca Production’s Twitter handle. They informed that the viral ‘poster’ of the film that has been trending all across the social media and the Internet is nothing but FAKE.

As the producers along with the poster tweeted, “This poster of #Indian2 circulating online is not an official one! Neither the production house nor the director & team is involved in this!”

This poster of #Indian2 circulating online is not an official one! Neither the production house nor the director & team is involved in this! pic.twitter.com/ebkqS1r8hq — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) December 5, 2019

Talking about the film, Indian 2 is a sequel to super hit 1993 release Indian. The original had Kamal in dual roles of father and son. The film told the story of Vigilante Senapathy who roots out corruption from the system.

The action thriller has gorgeous Bollywood divas Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as its leading ladies. The Kamal starrer also has south heartthrob Siddharth along with Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh in pivotal roles.

Though it has not been officially confirmed yet by the makers, but if reports are to be believed one may get to see Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist in the S.Shankar’s directorial film.

The music for the film is composed by Kollywood musical sensation Anirudh Ravichander.

Indian 2 is slated to hit big screens in summer 2020.

