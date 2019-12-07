Panipat Box Office Day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Sanjay Dutt Starrer Has A Low Opening Day

Panipat had a low first day at the box office as 4.12 crores came in. Even with low expectations, it was predicted in this column that the Ashutosh Gowariker directed film would take an opening day around 5 crores. However, the collections have come lesser than that.

That said, the film has seen decent to good reviews coming it’s way, which means growth is on the cards today and tomorrow. In fact if not for the competition from Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film carried potential to jump by 70%-80% at least since it is truly a theatrical watch experience. However, with Pati Patni Aur Woh doing some very good business already, the growth may be restricted to around 50%.

For Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, the film needs to do well since a lot of effort has gone into putting this together. Also, since it is a quality product and narrates an important chapter from India’s history, it deserves to be seen as well. Perhaps a different release date and a solo arrival could have helped its cause. Nonetheless, the rest of the weekend still remains and one now waits to see where does Panipat eventually head for.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!