Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D is one of the most awaited films of 2020. The fans have been waiting for a long time now. Recently, we saw Sharddha and Varun had come together to celebrate Bhushan Kumar’s birthday where they announced the trailer will be released on December 12, 2019.

Now, a close source to Bollywood Hungama has revealed that the trailer has been postponed by 8 more days and will be released on December 20, 2019 by Salman Khan. The source said, “A trade source says, “The makers of Street Dancer 3D, Remo and Liselle D Souza and Bhushan Kumar are keen to attach the trailer with Dabangg 3 as its expected to have a superb opening. Salman, Varun, Bhushan and Remo share a great relationship and all are keen for it to get a theatrical release. While Bhushan had announced the trailer release date on his birthday as December 12, they decided they didn’t want to come so early but with Salman’s movie. Anyways, SD 3D is a grand dance movie, bigger in scale with lots of special effects and 3D, so that was taking time.”

The source further added, “As everything was taking a couple of days more, everyone felt it was best to release it with Dabangg 3 on December 20. There will be a big trailer launch event (with the star cast and the international dancers) first on December 18 along with launch on social media and then the trailer well be attached to the Dabangg 3 theatricals. It is for this trailer event that the makers are keen that Salman launches it and apparently, discussions are on for the same. It will depend on the super star’s schedule as he will be in the midst of promotions of Dabangg 3.”

Director Remo D’Souza has himself confirmed that the VFX will take like a week more and then we are ready to release the trailer. “There’s lots of VFX and 3D stuff is happening and right now we are all working on that. I am keen to show the trailer to everybody and have been working round the clock to get it complete by then. It will be a proper two-three minute trailer. You can expect some amazing, never-seen-before dances in it – and something very special which I cannot reveal right now,” Remo said.

