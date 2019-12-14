Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan, Kamya Punjabi & Rashami Desai’s Brother SLAM Arhaan Khan Over ‘Bankrupt’ Statement

Bigg Boss 13 gets interesting with each coming day. While the show has been witnessing a lot of revelations surrounding celebrities like Sidharth Shukla, Himanshi Khurana; the one that shocked the audience was Arhaan Khan’s claim of Rashami Desai being bankrupt and he, helping her rise from her bad days. Now, Kamya Punjabi, Salman Khan himself, and Rashami’s brother are taking his case for the same.

The upcoming episode will witness some outside personalities getting into the house and showing a mirror of truth to the contestants. In the promo video released by the makers, ex-contestant Kamya Punjabi can be seen slamming Arhaan Khan for making such statements about Rashami. She calls him ‘sick’ and warns Rashami Desai for not making the same mistake again.

Meanwhile, Rashami’s brother too graces the show and says “He says on National Television that you were on road, my sister can never be on road.” Host Salman Khan too was seen bashing Arhaan for his statement, and said that it is him who looks ugly after doing what was not required.

Check out the promo video below:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is getting a 5-week extension owing to its huge TRPs. It is being said that due to his cho-o-bloc schedule, Salman Khan would not be hosting the extended period. Furthermore, filmmaker Farah Khan is being said to step into his shoes.

On the other hand, famous

