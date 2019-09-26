Rashami Desai has been in the news for quite a long time because of Bigg Boss 13. There have been continuous speculations about who’s coming to the new season of Bigg Boss 13 and rumours have it that she is one of the upcoming contestants. And you wouldn’t believe how much she’s getting paid for it!

Your jaws will drop but that’s why the Bigg Boss rules, right. In fact, Rashami is one of the highest-paid celebrities for this season of Bigg Boss. A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that, “Apart from entering the house with beau Arhaan Khan, Rashami is also being paid a colossal amount of 1.2 crore (approx) for her stay inside the house. Given the popularity of the actress, the makers are riding on her to raise the entertainment quotient in the show. Rashami too is pretty excited especially with the whopping amount she is getting paid.”

Bigg Boss 13 premieres on September 29, 2019 and fans are already going crazy about it. Salman Khan revealed at the show launch that this season is all about ‘Raftaar’ and one contestant will get a tatlkal ticket to finale in just 4 weeks.

