Riteish Deshmukh On Marjaavan Comparisons With Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero Character: “No Matter How Much I Try, Can’t Do It Like Him”

The trailer of Marjaavaan was launched in Mumbai today. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Riteish is playing the villain in the film and his character is shown vertically challenged man. At the trailer launch, he was asked if he is worried about being compared with Shah Rukh Khan’s character Bauua in Zero, which was also vertically challenged.

Riteish said, “Unfortunately, I haven’t seen the film. But when I’d visited SRK on the sets (of Zero), for around 45 mins he showed me how he is shooting and how he is playing the character. I’ve seen him perform live & he was magnificent. What he had done was extraordinary. No matter how much I try, I can’t do it like him. So I gave up on trying doing it like he did.”

The Housefull actor added, “I played the character as per my limitation and whatever my director told me to do. Now you guys watch it, if you like it then it’s great.”

Marjaavaan is helmed by Milaap Zaveri and it will hit the screens on November 8, 2019.

