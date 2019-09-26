Deepika Padukone Hides Her Eye Infection In A Bossy Way!

Deepika Padukone is all about sass and contemporary style. She can wear the basic of things and still look hot regardless. Her recent Dior show ensemble was also worth noticing and people couldn’t stop talking about it. She wore a maxi dress and brought the 90’s back with the dress. Now, the actress has returned back to the bay but with an apparent eye infection.

We know you couldn’t notice the eye infection and it is only because Padukone hid it like a boss. She wore black rectangular sunglasses to hide the infection. She swiftly walked through the paparazzi without anyone noticing her eyes. One of the photographers mentioned in their posts that she had caught an apparent eye infection and her fans immediately poured in get-well-soon wishes for the actress.

Talking about her ensemble. she went all black from head to toe. She wore a black crop top with satin pants and added a piece of gold jewellery to the look. Deepika wore a golden sweatshirt with the ensemble and opted for black shoes to complete the look. The actress kept her hair open and went for a minimal makeup look.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Chhappak alongside Lipstick Under My Burkha star Vikrant Massey. Chhappak is slated for January 10, 2020 release. The actress will also star in Kabir Khan’s sports drama titled ’83. She will be essaying the role of Ranveer Singh’s character Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film. The film will hit the theatres in April 2020.

