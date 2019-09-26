Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra Has This To Say When Compared With Amitabh Bachchan's 80s Action Heroes, WATCH

Today, the trailer of Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria was launched in Mumbai. Sid is in a full action mode with some whistle-worthy dialogues. His action and body language reminded people of Amitabh Bachchan in his 80s action films.

At the trailer launch, the Kapoor & Sons actor was asked about the comparison and if the makers wanted it to look like Big B’s action films. Sid said, “I have grown up watching Bachchan sahaab’s films and I’m his big fan. I’ve grown up watching those 90s action hero films. So all these characters are etched in our minds, whether we perform, write or direct it.”

He added, “It’s good but we haven’t attempted to imitate any other character. But that zone is there as we have grown up watching heroes like him. It’s a reference, whether it’s their action, attitude or style. If you are finding that reference in it, we are quite excited. Hopefully, people feel the same on 8th November.”

Watch the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Marjaavaan is directed by Milap Zaveri and it will hit the screens on November 8, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!