Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Brother On Arhaan Khan’s Claim Of Actress Being Penniless: “My Sister Was Never On Road”

After Salman Khan unveiled Arhaan Khan’s truth on national television, it has taken the internet by storm. Salman Khan himself went inside the Bigg Boss 13 house to console Rashami Desai and immediately after that #StayStrongRashami started trending on Twitter by her fans.

Salman revealed that Arhaan wasn’t just married but also has a kid with his first wife and had loans on his name which Rashami wasn’t aware of. In yesterday’s episode, Arhaan was seen convincing Shefali Bagga about Rashami being on the road and he helped her in crisis. “Khatam ho chuki thi Rashami Desai, road par thi. Vahan se leke yahan tak, mein Rashami ko kise leke aaya hoon, mein hi jaanta hoon,” Arhaan added.

Now Rashami’s brother, Gaurav Desai has reacted to the controversy and told Spotboye that her sister was never on the road. Gaurav said, “My sister was never on road. I really don’t understand why is he even talking such things about Rashami and damaging her image. This isn’t normal to hear from your partner. Plus, the recent event that happened during the Weekend ka Vaar was very disturbing and now he talking about my sister being on road? I’m sorry but this is rubbish and very upsetting.”

Talking about Arhaan’s marital status he said, “It was extremely shocking. I have no words left.” He also clarified about his mother being mad at Rashami because of Arhaan and said, “As a family, we would want her to take the right decision for herself as she has already been through a lot in the past. We can’t see her again digging her own grave. It’s very upsetting.”

He concluded by saying that his sister is strong AF and capable and he would want to go inside the house to remind her this.

