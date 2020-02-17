Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai REFUSES To Even Meet Arhaan Khan, Here’s What She Said

Bigg Boss 13 may have come to an end, but there is no end to the gossip around the show. While Rashami Desai may have not bagged the trophy, she certainly bagged a lot of headlines for her relationship status with Arhaan Khan. Right from her personal life being dragged on national television to shocking revelations being made about Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai’s journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house has certainly been tumulus.

Now after coming out of the BB house, Rashami has made it very clear that she does not want to have any kind of relationships with Arhaan after whatever happened during the show. The former Dil Se Dil Tak actress also revealed that she does not see any point of confronting Arhaan Khan after being clear in her head about the fact that they do not have a future together.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Rashami has revealed, “Honestly speaking, I had a lot of questions which I asked but did not get any answer, again and again, I was told that whatever answers I need he cannot give me here. I was waiting. The kind of messages and things were happening, it was not going with his words. That person contacted a lot of people and then I decided that now I need to stop and don’t see any future with him anymore. I am very clear with my decision that I don’t see a future with Him. I have helped him throughout, outside and inside the house. I don’t think I will do any confrontation or anything. I will just move on with life.”

Rashami also said that though she was very shocked when she got to know about the kind of comments that Arhaan made about her, she choose to laugh them off. Rashami Desai was among the Top 4 contestants of the Salman Khan hosted reality show, which was eventually won by her former co-star Sidharth Shukla.

