Bigg Boss 13: Rani Mukerji Is Upset With Salman Khan For Breaking A BIG Promise! Read To Know

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the biggest shows on television right now. Contestants like Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra have been headlining the news for one thing or another everyday. What adds the extra milage to the TRPs is Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar. This time the weekend will just get better as Salman Khan will be joined by Mardaani 2 star Rani Mukerji.

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 is hitting the theatres soon and to promote the film Rani reached to the sets of Salman Khan Bigg Boss 13. She met Salman Khan and had fun with her Hello Brother co-star. Sony channel shared a sneak peek of the upcoming episode and we think it is going to be fun seeing the two reunite.

Apart from the fun, what caught our attention was how Rani was upset with Salman Khan for breaking his promise. She comes in and before even saying anything to him, she starts singing “Kya hua tera vada,” in the trailer shared by the channel. A confused Salman asks what has he done to which Rani shows a throwback video.

In the throwback video, we see Rani asking Salman to atleast have a baby if he is not getting married. She was upset that Salman did not keep his promise. Rani teases him jokingly in the promo video. Take a look:

Talking about Rani’s Mardaani 2, which is scheduled to release on December 13, has been helmed by director Gopi Puthran. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films. This is a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and it dealt with the issue of human trafficking racket.

As for Salman, he is gearing up for the release of Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. He will then get busy with Rade: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Disha Patani.

Rumour has it that Salman will step as a host on Bigg Boss 13 as he has work commitments. Farah Khan will step in his shoes and carry the show forward. These speculations came after the channel announced that the show has been extened for two more week in Feburary.

