Kartik Aaryan Gets Trolled For Sporting Fake Abs In A Commercial; Check Out The Users’ Reactions

Kartik Aaryan has been through a huge makeover ever since he became a household name as a Punchnama boy. He surprised everyone with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety through a transformation of being a chocolate boy to hot hunk with chiselled body. Following his current box office credibility, the actor is favourite amongst the top producers and advertising brands.

Recently, in one of his commercials, the 29-year-old showcased his abs but got mercilessly got trolled by getting tagged as ‘photo shopped’. Social media users trolled him for his fake abs, with one of them calling him the recipient of Best Body VFX award.

The commercial is about the hair removal cream of men.

Below are the users’ reactions:

Meanwhile, as a part of promotion of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan graced Zoom’s chat show, where he opened up like never before.

On Zoom’s “By Invite Only” chat show, Kartik opened up about his choices in life and talked about what is easier for him to quit – acting or sex

He said: “Acting and sex are like bread and butter. You can’t quit either. Acting and sex or love goes hand in hand for me.”

Kartik added: “I don’t like talking about my personal life but I don’t like hiding it also. I won’t stop going for a dinner at a restaurant with someone just because there will be paparazzi there.”

