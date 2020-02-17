Bigg Boss 13 came to an end on Saturday, with Sidharth Shukla being declared the winner of the reality show. Yet, fans can’t seem to get enough of the contestants. After being in the Top 6 of the show, Paras Chhabra walked out with an amount of 10 lacs rupees. Now, as the former Splitsvilla contestant is out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, he has cleared the air around his relationship status with Akanksha Puri once and for all.

A lot had been spoken about Paras and his estranged relationship with Akanksha Puri due to Chhabra’s closeness with Mahira Sharma inside the Bigg Boss house. Spilling the tea on what finally happened between him and Akanksha, Paras has been quoted by Pinkvilla saying, “I’ve cleared it out ample of times in front of the cameras about my breakup with her. It now makes no sense to add fuel to the fire. However, I have understood one thing that if during my absence, she can spill out personal details in the media, then it is crystal clear that we cannot have a future together. So, it is better to move on in life, and embrace positivity. All negative things have been said and done, it’s time now to move towards an optimistic environment.”

Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra has been offered yet another show by Colors TV that is titled, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show aimed to find a suitable marriage partner for Paras Chhabra and co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, will air on Colors TV from February 17.

While Paras Chhabra has cleared his stand on his relationship status, we hope Akanksha and Paras have a happy and bright future in their own lives!

