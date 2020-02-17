Sooryavanshi Trailer RELEASE Date OUT: Post Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar Follows THIS Lucky Formula?

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi has been trending since its inception and the film is just a month away from its release. The trailer of the film is awaited anytime soon, and the buzz is higher than ever.

The third addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Singham and Simmba, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif and has been in the making for a while now. Now according to recent reports, the makers have decided to release the trailer on March 2 following Akshay’s lucky number 9.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals the same as, “The trailer of Sooryavanshi will be out on March 2. The makers are aware that the buzz for the film is insane. After all, it has superstar Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty coming together for the first time. Also, it is a part of Shetty’s cop universe, a franchise that has become very big. Sooryavanshi releases on March 27 but they are confident that a 25-day window is enough for promotions.”

Talking about the reason behind going by the numerology, he added, “Akshay Kumar’s lucky number is 9. The date 02-03-2020 adds up to 9. As a result, he is keen to get the trailer out on this day. Even February 27 was selected for the same reason for the launch. The previous Akshay Kumar’s film, Good Newwz, released on December 27 and its trailer was out on November 18. Also, the trailer of his 2019 Independence Day release Mission Mangal was also out on July 28. All these dates add up to 9. So, he wants to continue with this tradition.”

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, and Gulshan Grover. Set to release on March 27, the character Veer Sooryavanshi was introduced to the audience at the end of Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba that released back in 2018.

