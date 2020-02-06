Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Gets Nasty As He Seeks Revenge From Rashami Desai For Not Playing Fair

Bigg Boss 13 has recorded the highest number of tasks being ‘radd’ due to either violent behaviour of the contestants or unfair and biased judgments passed by the ‘sanchalak’ of a particular task. Now looks like Paras Chhabra is set out to get yet another task cancelled as he sets out to take revenge from Rashami Desai for being biased and cheating after being made the taskmaster.

In a certain clip that has been going viral, one can see all the contestants fighting inn immunity task and Shehnaaz Gill is seen conspiring with sanchalak Rashami Desai against Paras and Mahira Sharma. While the duo remained adamant about not coming out of their shell’s Bigg Boss states that the shanchalak’s decision would be final. A visibly miffed Paras and Mahira come out of their shells and that is when Shehnaaz Gill reveals that this was her game plan.

While Mahira asks Shehnaaz to at least respect their friendship, Shehnaaz blatantly denies being friends with her ever! Paras is heard saying, “dosti nahi hai toh ab dushmani nibha lo.”

That is when all hell breaks loose. While Paras tries his best to bring Shehnaaz out of the shell, he soon loses his cool and goes berserk and is seen throwing everyone’s shelling in the air.

While this is not a new notion in the Bigg Boss house, the results of this task, which was this week’s immunity task will be revealed in today’s episode! Do let us know in the comments section below what do you think will happen.

