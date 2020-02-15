Bigg Boss 13: Not Sidharth Shukla Or Asim Riaz But THIS Contestant To Take Away The Winner’s Trophy This Season?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial seasons ever. From Rashami Desai’s fights with Sidharth Shukla to Paras Chhabra’s relationship scandal, a lot happened in these few months of Bigg Boss 13. As the show nears its end, many are rooting for either Asim Riaz or Sidharth Shukla to become the winner of this reality show. But let us tell you that it is someone else who will take the trophy away.

Yes, you read that right, Neither Sidharth Shukla or Asim will be declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. It will be Paras Chhabra who will take away the prize. According to reports by SpotboyE, the search engine Google has already declared Paras Chhabra the winner a day before the grand finale. If one types the keyword “Bigg Boss 13 winner”, Paras Chhabra’s name pops up.

Well, this might actually not be true considering anyone can edit information on the internet but if it is, all the Paras Chhabra fans have a reason to celebrate. The finale will take place today and it is said that Rohit Shetty will grace the event too. According to a Bigg Boss ‘updates’ page on Twitter, Rohit Shetty will evict the first person from the house today.

Talking more about the finale, Rohit Shetty is said to arrive with his film Sooryavansi’s cast including Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The team will unveil the teaser of their film during the finale episode of Bigg Boss 13.

Apart from Paras, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, the final contestants left in the house are Arti Singh, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill. It will be fun to see who wins the game now!

