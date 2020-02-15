Oru Kutti Kathai: Thalapathy Vijay’s First Track From ‘Master’ Makes Netizens Go Gaga

Oru Kutti Kathai, the very first track from Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s much anticipated Master has taken the internet by storm. Thalapathy Vijay fans and music lovers just can’t get enough of the track which is been sung by the Tamil star himself.

Netizens took to Twitter to praise the song Oru Kutti Kathai and Thalapathy Vijay for his amazing vocal cords. The catchy track has already garnered 7 Million plus views with a whopping 900K plus upvotes on Youtube in less than 15 hours since its release.

Below are some of the tweets from netizens on what they think about Oru Kutti Kathai:

😎#Thalapathy #OruKuttiKathai

Life is very short nanpaa allwas be happy 😎😎

Thalapahi voice @ song music vara Laval 💥💥school and college life memorys 🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/ntNCjUGCtp — Thalapathi variyan 💥💥💥 (@Vijay67797599) February 14, 2020

The Man @actorvijay Never Failed to Motivate Us it can be Either his speech or else Song it has Tons Of Energy ♥️ "LIFE IS SHORT NANBA , BE HAPPY MAPPI😀#KuttiStory #OruKuttiKathai #Master pic.twitter.com/wW9950y2fX — яє∂яαиgєя (@itz_redranger) February 14, 2020

Heared the song Fully Just Now..Just Wow..Thalaivaaaaaa 😍🔥 That Last Finishing Touch "Hey That was my Kutty Story, How was my Kutty Story" in Your Chella Voice 😘#OruKuttiKathai #Master pic.twitter.com/xXN0PUHz9w — 💥கில்லி💥Niranjan💥 (@A_Thalapathyan) February 14, 2020

More about the song, Oru Kutti Kathai is composed by Kollywood music sensation Anirudh Ravichander. It is for the second time after Selfie Pula from 2014 release Kaththi that Thalapathy Vijay has lent his voice for a song under Anirudh’s musical composition.

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay in his career has overall lent his voice for over 30 songs. Prior to Oru Kutti Kathai, he sang for the dance track ‘Verithinam’ from his last release Bigil, the music of which was composed by the Oscar-winning musician A R Rahman. Lyrics for Oru Kutti Kathai are penned by Arunraja Kamraj.

About Master, the Lokesh Kanganaraj directorial also has Vijay Sethupathi in a key role along with veteran actor Nassar, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is slated to hit big screens on 9th April.

