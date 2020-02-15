Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Cracks Are Visible Already

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 2: Love Aaj Kal took benefit of Valentine’s Day and enjoyed a Day 1 of 12.40 crores. The opening day is pretty good considering it’s the best opening day for lead male actor Kartik Aaryan. The opening is second best for Sara Ali Khan but her best opening came from Simmba which was an action entertainer led by Ranveer Singh and was directed by Rohit Shetty.

Now on Saturday, a drop is expected due to the film coming out of V Day benefit. But going by the advance booking reports of today, the drop seems to be bigger than expected. Maybe the social media negativity and not so encouraging reviews have started affecting the footfalls.

Let’s have a look at how the film is performing today in some of the big cities:

Mumbai

Mumbai was doing very well yesterday with around 20-25% shows filling fast. Today, there’s a sharp decline in footfalls as only 5-10% shows are filling fast as of now.

Delhi

Delhi has also shown a major drop as the fast filling and housefull shows have come down to a range of 10-15% from around 40% yesterday.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru was running riot yesterday with healthy shows in the 55-58% range. There’s a crash today and only 10-15% shows are running well.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad has shown minimal drop and is performing better than others. From 35-40% healthy shows it had yesterday, 20-25% shows are running packed today.

Chennai

Chennai is almost similar to yesterday. As compared to 25-30% FFS yesterday, there are 20-25% hot shows today.

Pune, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad

All three cities are performing very low with less than 5% fast filling shows. Although Kolkata and Ahmedabad haven’t shown much drop, Pune was doing well yesterday and has come down today.

