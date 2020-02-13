Bigg Boss 13: Not Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill & THIS Contestant To Have A Swayamvar Show?

Bigg Boss 13 is going to end in two days, and all the news related to your favourite contestants starting from Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai to Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and others will come to an end. But looks like the Channel has already planned in for a bonus for fans, as a swayamvar show will be held featuring some of your favourite members.

Yes, you heard that right! Since quite a while now, rumours were rife that the makers are planning a swayamvar show similar to what we had seen previously in the case of Rakhi Sawant, and Rahul Mahajan and the celebrity will be seen getting married on National Television. Although reports stated that it will be with Asim Riaz, his brother Umar Riaz had quashed all the rumours.

Now, if recent rumours are to be believed, it is Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill whose swayamvar will take place on National television. Soon after the wrap up of Bigg Boss, the duo will participate in the show called ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’, the promos of which has already started being revealed the makers.

The show is said to be 13-week long, and the two BB13 contestants will be locked with 6 other suitors each. If that was not enough, it was also being said that Sidharth Shukla will be hosting the reality show.

If a report by Pinkvilla is also to be believed, Maniesh Paul will be hosting the audition round with the help of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, to decide the suitors for each Sid and Sana, as they know them the best by now.

The best is yet to come. In an upcoming episode, Shehnaaz Gill may be seen announcing the same with a wedding invitation card.

We wonder what girlfriend Akanksha Puri has to say about it all now!

