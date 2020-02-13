Vijay Sethupathi Comes To the Rescue Of Thalapathy Vijay Over Being Targeted For Christianity Conversion Controversy 

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay has been in news all across from the past few days following IT raid at his residence and properties in Chennai. The actor who was shooting for his much-anticipated Master on sets of the film at Neyveli mines was questioned there by income tax sleuths following suspicion on tax evasion on the remuneration of 30 crores which he had received for his last release, Bigil.

Following which the income tax sleuths took the Tamil superstar along with them in their vehicle to his residence in Chennai for investigation purposes. The raid and questioning of the actor lasted for two days, and it was only last Thursday evening the actor cleared all the investigation as no unaccounted money was seized from the Mersal star’s residence or properties, and the actor has all the records in place with no evasion in tax payment.

Amidst all these, there were multiple rumours and fake news doing rounds on social media sites related to Thalapathy Vijay’s income tax raid and how Vijay Sethupathi along with Christian groups and the likes of other Tamil actors Arya, Ramesh Kanna, Aarti and others are running the Christian conversion groups which are spearheaded by politician-turned-educationist Jeppiar’s daughter Regina.

Vijay Sethupathi who was miffed with all the rumours that have been doing rounds online from a past number of days, took to his Twitter handle to share the screenshots of the same which was already titled as ‘Key truths behind IT raids on Vijay’.

The actor along with the screenshots which he shared had a befitting reply in Tamil for trolls for spreading rumours and fake news, as Vijay’s caption read: “Poi vera velai irundha paarungada” which in English means, “Why don’t you guys go do something else?”

Speaking about Master, the action thriller which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has Thalapathy Vijay as the protagonist and Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

So far the posters, trailer and teaser of the film have been very well received by the audience, the first track from the action thriller which has been titled as Oru Kutti Kathai will be unveiled tomorrow.

Master will hit big screens on 9th April.

