Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s Mother REACTS To Closeness With Paras Chhabra, Blames Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed changes in equation ever since its inception. From Paras Chhabra-Shehnaaz Gill being the first couple, to the Mahira Sharma & Sidharth Shukla wave coming in, and bringing an end to their short-term romance, things have now turned upside down. Paras and Mahira who claimed to be good friends earlier are now seen romancing each other, and the latter’s mother clearly isn’t very happy about it. Here’s what she has to say.

Mahira Sharma’s mother, Sania Sharma, in a recent interview blamed Shehnaaz Gill for her daughter’s closeness with Paras. Furthermore, she said that it is all being done to end the love triangle, and Mahira’s doing it all out of frustration.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Mahira’s mother began as, “I know my daughter very well. Shehnaz has been forcefully trying to show viewers that there is a love triangle between Paras, Mahira and her since day one and to stop her once and for all, Mahira has done this. I think it was more of a frustration than a confession from Mahira’s side. Shehnaz doesn’t want Mahira and Paras to be together and she has been torturing her so she has said in the latest promo that she likes Paras, but I know they are just good friends.”

Furthermore, regarding their growing closeness and Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s reaction to it, “I understand any girl would feel bad if her partner behaves like this on the show. The girl has been doing a lot for Paras and I also get to know through social media. I don’t want her to be hurt in any way. Paras has said from day one that he is there to play a game and he is doing that. Akanksha also knows about it. She had admitted about his strategy in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar and I think this is his strategy. I don’t want to say anything bad about any contestant as I don’t know if they will be good friends after coming out of the house. But as a mother these things upset me,” she shared.

