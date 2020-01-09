Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli’s Mother SLAMS Shefali Jariwala & Mahira Sharma For Calling Her Daughter A ‘Kaamchor’

Every week there’s a new target in Bigg Boss 13’s house and this week it’s none other than Madhurima Tuli. Yes, you read it right! Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwala called her ‘Kaamchor’ and her mother is speaking about the same.

Talking to Spotboye, Madhurima’s mother, Vijya Tuli said, “Mahira ne khud kam se kam 10 baar kaha hoga show mein main ye kaam nahi karungi. Aur aakar meri beti ko sikha rahi hai. I really don’t understand that why people inside keep targeting her by saying she doesn’t work. Probably because they don’t have any other way to bring her down. So, whenever she says no to work they make a big issue out of it.”

In last night’s episode, Shefali asked Madhurima to wash a pan to which she replied, “Vo ek to aap bhi dho sakte ho’. Mahira again asked her to do the same but she refused which irked her.

Talking about her daughter being tagged as ‘Kaamchor’, Vijya said, “Madhurima is not kaamchor at all. She very much works at home and she is a hardworking girl. But the way Shefali and Mahira command her to work might be irking her and probably that’s why she at times refuses to work. If they will tell her to do it pyaar se, I am sure Madhurima will never say a no. Although it’s not like she isn’t doing any work. In almost all the episodes. I see her washing dishes.”

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra are fighting for captaincy task and it’ll be interesting to see who wins it and becomes the new captain of the Bigg Boss 13 house.

