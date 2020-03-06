Bigg Boss 13 Lovebirds Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana Are Setting Couple Goals 101! See Video

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed a love of friendships, romances and heartbreaks. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s love story is one of a kind. On the other hand, there was Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, who made headlines with their closeness, love and hate relationship. Asim confessed his feelings to Himanshi while they were a part of the reality show and their fans loved them!
Asim and Himanshi are currently chilling in Chandigarh and their late-night long drive is going viral on the internet. Times Of India shared a video of the two love birds in which Asim is driving and Himanshi is sitting next to him and cheering him up.
Take a look at the video here:
Trending
On the work front, Asim will be next seen in a special Holi song opposite Jacqueline Fernandez which releases on March 8, 2020. Himanshi is already a renowned face of the Punjabi film industry and needs no introduction.
We can’t wait to see Asim & Himanshi coming together for a collaboration!
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!