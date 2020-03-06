Bigg Boss 13: Forget Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai Is Blessed That The Show Got THIS Person Back In Her Life

Even though Bigg Boss 13 is over weeks ago, the craze around the show and its contestants does not seem to die anytime soon. The buzz around SidNaaz is still all over and fans can’t get enough of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s chemistry, Rashami Desai’s dynamics on the other hand with former boyfriend Arhaan Khan and her own family are still a talking point.

Although Rashami Desai has been very vocal about her equation with Arhaan Khan, her fans are still intrigued over what went wrong between her and her family. The entire season, Rashami Desai has been often heard saying that she has never had a great equation with her family, she had a huge breakdown when she saw her brother during the family week and her mother during the finale episode.

Now finally opening up on her family equations, Rashami has been quoted by TOI saying, “I had a lot of differences with my mother and there was also a communication and generation gap between us. My life has been like a roller-coaster so I always wanted someone to take care of me like a child and pamper me. But I was the responsible daughter of the house and an actress, I had a lot of responsibilities on my shoulder. I had to fulfil them. All in all this show got me everything that I didn’t have. I also thank my family that they understood when I needed them the most. We all apologized to each other and the communication is better now.”

Meanwhile, Rashami also made headlines for her fights with former Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla and her personal life details with Arhaan Khan’s life being spilled on national television during her stay inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

