Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau, Tehseen Poonawalla & Khesari Lal Yadav To Enter As Wild Card Contestants

Bigg Boss 13 has become the wildest season out of all the last seasons until date. The host Salman Khan got angry with the contestants and said that “Guess I want someone else to do this”. Salman has never lost his calm like this ever before. Talking about the show, wild card contestants will soon be revealed at Bigg Boss 13 house.

The contestants who will be entering the house as a wild card will be Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Jayaram Phatak, Tehseen Poonawalla and Khesari Lal Yadav. A source close to Indian Express stated, “While Tehseen and Hindustani Bhau will join the show this weekend, Khesari will only come post-Diwali. The three will, for now, stay in a secret room and enter the main house later. The makers are hopeful that the new addition will add some drama and entertainment to the season.”

Hindustani Bhau is an internet sensation, a famous YouTuber for making opinionated videos and putting it out. His fanbase is massive and will definitely give some good TRP to the show. Tehseen is an entrepreneur and political speaker. Khesari, on the other hand, is a famous Bhojpuri actor and singer.

Reports of Hussain Kuwajerwala coming to Bigg Boss 13 as a wild contestant was also doing the rounds on social media but he denied to BT and said, “I am not participating in the show. I don’t know from where these rumours have surfaced, as I haven’t even received any calls from the makers.”

Well, it seems like the wild card contestants will surely take the show on top of the TRP game.

