Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana’s Mother Lashes Out At Paras Chabbra & Asim’s Growing Closeness With Her Daughter

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss has been one of the Indian televisions most loved reality shows. And now, Bigg Boss 13 has been making headlines due to various reason right from the changing dynamics of the contestants, to Sidharth-Asim fallout leading to a growing bond between Sidharth and Paras to Shehnaz Gill’s real-life controversy with Himashi Khurana.

But what has been grabbing most eye balls on the show right now is Asim Riaz’s growing closeness with Himanshi and Paras Chabbra constantly mocking Himanshi about the way she talks. And now, Himanshi, who is often seen flirting with Asim despite claiming to be engaged in real life, has found support in her mother, Sumeet Kaur who opened up about various issues about BB 13 in a chat with Pinkvilla.

Speaking to the entertainment portal, Sumeet lashes out at Paras for constantly mocking and shaming Himanshi over her figure, “Everyone is seeing how Paras has been crossing the lines. That guy doesn’t have his own stand inside the house. When Himanshi entered the house, she had considered him as a brother, but Paras is not living up to it. He, being a brother, has been mocking and cheaply talking about her ‘figure’, taunting her. I can only say that people are also seeing his upbringing here. Who says such cheap things for his sister? He has been brought up in an environment where he doesn’t know how to respect any relationship. As far as the ‘figure’ is concerned, my daughter is very pretty, inside and out. Himanshi has not been targeting anyone the way she has been getting targeted; she is not putting down others to rise.”

Further speaking about the excessive attention Asim is showing on her daughter despite her being engaged, Sumeetji said, “ Himanshi is not engaged in real life.” She further said, “It is a part of the game where for the sake of TRP, things are shown in a different way.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!