Panipat In Legal Trouble: Peshwa Bajirao’s Descendant Shadab Ali Objects Kriti Sanon’s Dialogue About Mastani

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat has been grabbing headlines for the controversies that have started surrounding it since the trailer released. Today there is a new addition to it as one of Peshwa Bajirao’s descendants named Shahad Ali has taken objection on the dialogue about Mastani and below is all you need to know.

Shadab Ali ho claims to be Bajirao’s descendant has objected Kriti’s dialogue that speaks about Mastani and said that it defames the warrior princess. The man also gave the makers an ultimate that if the dialogue is not dropped or altered, he will move to the court.

The dialogue in question here is, “Maine suna hai Peshwa jab akele muhim par jaate hain to ek Mastani ke saath laut te hain.” Which roughly translates to, “I have heard that when a Peshwa goes on a tour alone, he returns with a Mastani.”

Talking about his stand to Firstpost, Shadab Ali said, “The particular dialogue in the movie — ‘whenever Peshwa returns from the battleground, he brings one Mastani’ — is in bad taste and highly objectionable. The way it has been used presents a bad picture of not only Mastani Sahiba but also of the Peshwa to our audience and to young minds unaware of Maratha history. Mastani Bai was the bonafide wife of Peshwa Baji Rao and not just another woman.”

He also revealed that he has sent notices to the makers and producers of the film and will file a case against them if the corrections are not made.

Panipat is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and revolves around the third battle of Panipat. The film has Arjun portraying Peshwa Sadashiv Rao, Kriti as Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali. Panipat is set to release on December 6 this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!