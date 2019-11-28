Zareen Khan: “After Hate Story 3 People Said ‘She Is So Hot’, But…”

Zareen Khan made her debut alongside Salman Khan in Veer, and ever since there has been looking back for her. Despite being brutally trolled for her looks, weight and even acting skill at some point. But none of that has ever bogged down the actress and she eventually landed up with plum projects like Hate Story and Housefull 2.

And now, Zareen who was body-shamed and yet was considered to be sexy after she did Hate Story 3. Revealing that despite being the same weight in both the films, people’s perception of her changed drastically after the way she was portrayed in Hate Story.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the criticism she faced after her debut, Zareen said, “Nothing went well. My looks got compared, my fashion sense, too. I couldn’t understand what happened, what did I do wrong. But then Housefull 2 happened, and people’s perception changed a bit. After Hate Story 3, it changed 360 degrees, people said ‘she’s so hot’, but honestly, there was no change between my weight in Hate Story and Veer. It was about the way I looked and was portrayed. People’s perception makes a difference, it is because of which the whole industry thrives.”

Well, Zareen has also been hitting headlines after rumors of her dating fitness trainer Abbas Ali have been doing rounds. Refuting any such possibility, Zareen laughed it off saying, “Rumours keep coming now and then. We are in a place like tomorrow, if I am seen with my cousin brother whom people don’t know, they will say ‘spotted with mystery man’. It doesn’t bother me. Abbas is a very dear friend, we know each other for a long time now, our whole group of friends hangs out together. Abbas and I are so comfortable hanging out alone. It doesn’t mean (we are dating). People will say whatever they have to, and I am really okay not clarifying it.”

Zareen will next be seen alongside Anshuman Jha in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. The film revolves around the lives of a gay man and lesbian woman who are forced to marry each other due to social pressures.

