Will Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan’s Breakup Become A Roadblock For Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal’s Promotions?

It all started when Sara Ali Khan confessed that she has a huge crush on Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan. Reportedly, Sara and Kartik went on to date each other after a few months of Sara’s confession and Imtiaz Ali even brought them together for a film titled Aaj Kal. Sara and Kartik’s upcoming film Aaj Kal is one of the most anticipated films currently but even before the duo could promote the film together, they parted ways.

Yes, you heard that right. Sara and Kartik broke up and everyone wanted to know if this would affect the promotion of Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. Well, the good news is that the two have been very cordial about the breakup and would not let their work get affected due to their personal equation.

A source told ETimes, “The makers are planning to promote the Imtiaz Ali directorial in different cities across India. As Sara and Kartik aren’t bitter about their relationship, they will be seen promoting the film together in all the cities.”

Apart from Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan’s kitty is filled with promising projects. He is gearing up for the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The film releases on December 6. After this, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani. He is also a part of Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

As for Sara, she will be seen in Coolie No. 1 remake alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress is currently shooting for the same.

