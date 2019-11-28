EXCLUSIVE! Tiger Shroff Is ‘Killing It’ In Serbia After War, Brings Next Level Action With Baaghi 3

The target is set. Baaghi 3 is aiming for at least 200 crores at the box office, and that is not a number coming out of thin area. With Baaghi 2 going far ahead of Baaghi, and then War breaking the ceiling, expectations are huge for Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3, the shooting of which is currently on in Serbia.

As expected, scale of action and thrills have been multiplied manifold by producer Sajid Nadiadwala for Baaghi 3 which sees Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan come back behind the camera. The dynamics are already in order for making Baaghi 3 as one of the biggest action entertainers of the coming year. No wonder, Tiger Shroff is killing it already while slogging for hours at stretch to get it all right for the camera.

“There is no other alternative, isn’t it,” comments an insider, “The saying is always true, ‘with big power comes big responsibility’. Yes, Tiger has been a reliable actor but with his recent biggies, there is huge moolah riding on him. He is young and has the right amount of passion and energy to go with it as well. Why settle for something lesser when you have a willing actor who is ready to give his all?”

Considering the fact that Tiger Shroff is a trained actor when it comes to getting the stunts and action right, he is making sure that the current 50 day long schedule in Serbia is as high impact and eventful as it gets.

“He has been stationed there already for last few weeks and the shoot will continue till 16th December. Considering the fact that a major chunk of this schedule involves mind blowing action, you can well imagine how Baaghi 3 is taking the genre to the next level now,” our source adds.

Well, audiences won’t settle for anything lesser either once Baaghi 3 releases all over on 6th March, the weekend which leads to the festive occasion of Holi (on Monday, 9th March).

