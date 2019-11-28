John Abraham was last seen in comedy caper, Pagalpanti, which didn’t really work well at the box office. However, fans are more than excited for him to get back into his cop avatar in Satyameva Jayate 2. With the sequel, everything is expected to be at a much bigger scale and director Milap Zaveri has now revealed details regarding the action sequences in the movie.

Milap Zaveri has revealed that plans are to take the actioner to a high notch with the action being much better than what the viewers have witnessed in Satyameva Jayate and the recently released Marjaavaan. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Milap Zaveri shared, “Scale wise, it’s far bigger than the first one. I have to tear bigger things than tyres with him. My first challenge is what can John tear or break or smash now as in SJ he ripped a tyre apart? We are upping the ante in action which will be three times more than Satyameva Jayate and Marjaavaan. We are getting a great action team together as it will have bigger action than any of my films. It will be desi, powerful, heroic. This time John will rip a lot of other things. I make films which are desi and have the heart of India.”

By now, we know that John is a perfect fit when it comes to Patriotic movies and with the masses loving an action movie, and it being something totally in demand, looks like John Abraham with Sataymeva Jayate is going to create a magnum opus!

Sataymeva Jayate 2 features Divya Khosla Kumar as John’s leading lady. The movie is slated for a release on Gandhi Jayanti next year, and one has seen the response that Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s action entertainer, War, received this year during the same period!

All seems to be going great for John & team, but whether the movie turns out to be bigger and better than Satyamev Jayate, is something we’ll have to wait till next year!

