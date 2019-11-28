Panga: Trailer Of Kangana Ranaut’s Sports-Drama To Be Out On THIS Date

Kangana Ranaut has a good line up of films, out of which her sports drama Panga is one of the most awaited. Bringing in the new updates is that the trailer for the film will be released by the end of December and below is all you need to know.

Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the trailer of Panga will be dropping on December 23 this year. Kangana recently interacted with her fans in an Instagram q&A session where she spilt beans over this piece of information.

When she was asked about when they can expect the Panga trailer to release, she said that the makers will be releasing the trailer on December 23. The news has left the fans of the film and the director excited.

Panga will have Kangana playing a sportsperson. The film revolves around Kabbadi. There have been many behind the scenes videos and pictures on the internet. Also, it was recently that Ashwini had penned down a heartfelt note about Panga when the team completed a year in the shoot.

Panga starring Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill alongside Kangana is up for a release on January 24, 2020.

Recently Kangana also released the first look for her Jayalalitha biopic titled Thalaivi. The film will have Kangana playing the legendary politician. The first look has her adorned in the prosthetics looking quite similar to the actress-politician. In the Q&A she also revealed that she had to take hormone pills and put on weight for Thalaivi.

