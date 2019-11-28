Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming release Darbar is in talks all over. The Rajini starrer is one of the most anticipated films Down South. Post garnering overwhelming responses for the motion poster, the makers yesterday unveiled the first single Chumma Kizhi from the magnum opus. Now taking it to our ‘How’s The Hype?’ and see what you guys have to say about it.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser, and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Darbar’s reception amongst the audience.

Talking about Chumma Kizhi, the lyrical video is high on energy track which is sure to make Rajini fans and music lovers groove to its tunes. Chumma Kizhi is the introduction song of Rajinikanth’s character Aaditya Arunasalam in Darbar.

The song is been sung by legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. One gets to hear praises for Rajini’s character in the 4 minutes 9-second long single from the action thriller.

Music for Chumma Kizhi is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the lyrics for the foot-tapping track is been penned by lyricist Vivek.

In case, you liked the song or not, please give your valuable feedback by voting in the poll below.

The motion poster which was unveiled early this month has Rajinikanth donned up in Khakee as a policeman. The actor in his character Aaditya Arunasalam is seen smashing glasses and slashing baddies in a cool style followed by his trademark sitting style with crossed legs.

Darbar has gorgeous actress Nayanthara in the lead opposite Rajinikanth. The action-thriller is been helmed by A R Murugadoss and also has Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Nivetha Thomas along with others in pivotal roles.

The Rajinikanth starrer is slated to release on 9th January in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

