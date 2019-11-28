Diet Sabya Takes A JIBE At Ananya Panday For Wearing Copied Outfit During Pati Patni Aur Woh Promotions

Time and again we’ve seen Bollywood actors taking inspiration from the West for their promotional outfits. From Deepika Padukone’s IIFA dress taking notes from Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala look to Kiara Advani’s latest golden slit dress being similar to that of Kim Kardashian – a lot of such incidents have taken place in the past. But this time, Ananya Panday’s look which has been copied from an International designer has grabbed eyeballs and the actress is receiving flak for it.

Ananya Panday is currently busy promoting her upcoming flick, Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. The actress has been giving major fashion goals with her promotional looks, until her hot pink dress came into the radar of the fashion police Diet Sabya, who noticed that the dress was copied.

The original piece is a creation of the fashion brand Mugler, and American singer Ciara was seen donning the same outfit in black during the American Music Awards, which took place last week.

Check out the picture below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The famous Diet Sabya slammed the actress mercilessly as they shared the picture of similar outfits and captioned it as, “When your stylist dresses you in Mugler from Hill road.”



Ananya Panday’s dress was designed by Nauman Piyarji, who was also recently been seen giving some amazing looks to actresses like Rakul Preet Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kharbanda, Aditi Rao Hydari amongst others.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday’s Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by Mudassar Aziz is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 comedy by the same name, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta. The story deals with adultery involving a man, his wife, and his young secretary in office.

The new version releases on December 6.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!