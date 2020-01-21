Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Defends Both Asim Riaz & Ex-Boyfriend Chow! Read On

Bigg Boss 13 is more about couples this time, whether it is Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill or Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma. For a while now, joining the list is Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, whose relation took a twist ever since the former confessed his feelings!

For the unversed, the Punjabi singer was engaged when she entered the house, but reports regarding her split from fiancé began ever since she has been evicted. While it was earlier being reported that she left her ex for Asim, Salman Khan cleared the air during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Blaming Asim Riaz for getting close to Himanshi despite knowing she was taken, the superstar revealed that it was finance Chow who split from her owing to whatever happened in the Bigg Boss house.

Ever since fans have been criticizing Asim and putting forth their opinion on various social media platforms. To this, earlier Himanshi had urged followers to be patient, and said that things will be solved over time. But Himanshi is now slamming the trolls. She added that things like this happen in everyone’s life but just because they are public figures now, things are being blown out of proportion.

Himanshi Khurana took to her Twitter and defended both her admirers as she wrote, “No one has right to judge my personal life ….it’s me who’s going thru this… na asim galt hai na chao na main situation hi aisi hai….. aisa sabki zindgi me up down ata hai bus hmara logo k sahmne hai islie itna bwaal ho raha hai………” (No one has the right to judge my personal life. It’s me who’s been going through this. Neither Asim nor Chao is wrong, it is the situation which is such. Everyone goes through ups and downs but we’re on the viewers’ radar so there’s so much ruckus all over)

Check out her post below:

No one has right to judge my personal life ….it’s me who’s going thru this……….. na asim galt hai na chao na main situation hi aisi hai….. aisa sabki zindgi me up down ata hai bus hmara logo k sahmne hai islie itna bwaal ho raha hai……… — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 20, 2020

