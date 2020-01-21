Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wants To Quit The Show; Blames It On Asim Riaz!

Bigg Boss 13 has certainly been the most tedha season of the Salman Khan hosted reality show so far. Now in yet another shocking turn of events, Sidharth Shukla has decided to quit the show and blamed Asim Riaz for constantly poking him in the house. Yes, guys, Sidharth Shukla has actually been seen inside the confession room and told Bigg Boss he would like to leave the house immediately.

Well for those of you joining in late, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla had a massive showdown in yesterday’s episode. After Asim showed a clear bias during the ongoing task for the BB Elite Club membership, Sidharth Shukla was furious and eventually got into a heated argument with Asim. Things however soon turned ugly after Asim ended up pushing Sidharth and telling him, “ye jo dekhta rehta hai na aakhen nooch lunga teri.”

While the other contestants managed to control the situation at that point, Asim was seen poking Sidharth Shukla who was sitting quietly when Hina Khan later entered the show. It was at this point that Bigg Boss called the former BFFs in the confession room and told Asim that he was no longer a member of the BB Elite Club.

Sidharth, however, was in no mood for games and has told Bigg Boss that he wants to leave the BB house right then and there because he is fed up of Asim Riaz constantly poking him and he (Shukla) cannot take this shit anymore!

It may be noted that Sidharth Shukla is currently the strongest contestant of the house and the makers and the channel including Salman Khan have often been accused of being biased towards the former Dil Se Dil Tak actor.

Only time will tell if Shukla will indeed walk out of the house or not! Meanwhile, do let us know what do you feel about the whole episode and Sidharth’s decision to walk out of the house and let Asim Riaz stay in the house.

