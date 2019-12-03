With Bigg Boss 13, new revelations and controversies are arising with each coming day, Earlier Sidharth Shukla was accused of inappropriate behavior by his Balika Vadhu co-star. Now, Rashami Desai’s alleged boyfriend, Arhaan Khan, whose ex-girlfriend previously revealed that his identity is fake, has now filed a fraud case against him.

Arhaan Khan’s ex-flame, Amrita Dhanoa, has now filed a fraud case against the actor at Oshiwara Police station over unpaid dues and has further shared a picture of the FIR. In a video uploaded on YouTube, Amrita showcases a copy of her filed case which has ACP’s stamp on it. She further goes onto reveal all the fake claims Arhaan made to her, and how he duped her of hell lot of money.

She could be heard saying, “I won’t do this without a reason. Whoever doubts me, or has any problem with me, can go enquire at the Oshiwara police station to what all complaints I have filed against Arhaan Khan. And also about how much money he had taken from me. There are many other people he has taken money from, and they will too come forward gradually and file complaint against him.”

Furthermore, she went onto make a big revelation when she said, “Arhaan used to stay with a woman in Malad and left without paying her money and deposit. The rent was only 6,000 but he didn’t even pay that, and I have gone to that flat and he’s shown it to me. He’s just turned rich or might just be using Rashami’s (Desai) money, that may be possible too. So, before trolling me, you rather go check the facts first.”

The alleged girlfriend also revealed that they had a rent agreement as proof that she has submitted at the police station, and were staying at the house being husband and wife.

Meanwhile, Arhaan this week itself entered back into the Bigg Boss house and is currently seen all lovey-dovey with Rashami.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!