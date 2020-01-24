Bigg Boss 13 – #FlashbackFriday: When Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla Were BFFs

The best fights in this season of Bigg Boss have been between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. The two started off really well in the show and were best friends but soon things turned bitter for them. There were two groups divided in the house, one of Sidharth’s and the other one of Asim’s.

Well, as the show is coming to an end, there’s a video of Asim and Sidharth doing the rounds on social media. Everyone in the house is playing Kho-Kho and is in really jolly moods. Take a look at the video here:

In the background, we can hear Preity Zinta’s song ‘Aye Dil Laya Hai Bahaar’ and all the housemates are enjoying and playing with each other.

