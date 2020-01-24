Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Sara Ali Khan To Priyanka Chopra, Vote For Your Favourite 'Saree' Look

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: Every now and then we see Bollywood divas donning perfect fashion trends and looks. Last year we witnessed a few amazing trends but sarees never go out of style. Ethnic wear has its own fan base among Indian Bollywood actresses.

From Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra, check out some beautiful sarees, and pick your favourite amongst the many many options we have today!

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika wore this sheer powder pink Sabyasachi saree to Akash and Shloka Ambani’s wedding last year. The saree had intricate embroidery all over it with borders on the sides. She paired the saree with a plunging neckline blouse and a pearl choker and necklace set.

Sara Ali Khan:

Sara wore this yellow and orange bandhani saree to Jacky Bhagnani’s Diwali bash last year. She paired it with a pink blouse and looked damn pretty in the same. She accessorised the look with a matching potli and gold bangles and a bindi on her forehead.

Alia Bhatt:

Alia wore a beautiful six-yard multi-hued saree by Sabyasachi’s ‘Charbagh featuring the Chowk’ for the Star Screen Awards 2019. The multi-colours were divided by thin sequins line which was very intricate and had bordered on all sides of the saree. She paired it with a strappy blouse which highlighted the thread work leaning towards bohemian aesthetic.

Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka wore this red and white polka dot Sabyasachi saree to The Kapil Sharma Show while promoting her film, The Sky Is Pink. She paired it with a simple full-sleeved blouse and accessorised it with chandbalis. She donned the look with bright red lips and a sleek bun.

Kriti Sanon:

Kriti wore this multitiered Manish Malhotra saree while promoting her film, Panipat. The blouse has a ruffle and flared sleeves. It’s a strapless blouse which is giving that extra glam to the saree. The yellow embroidered belt on the saree is giving it a non-traditional twist which is detailing the entire look. Kriti kept her makeup very subtle with soft pink smokey eyes and nude lips. She has accessorised the look with an emerald choker and a simple yet stylish statement ring.

Anushka Sharma:

Anushka wore this printed mint green Sabyasachi saree to an event in Mumbai. She paired it with a sleeveless plunging neckline blouse and accessorised it with Chandbalis. She kept her makeup very minimalistic with smokey eyes and a bindi on her forehead.

