Panga Box Office: Will It Stand Tall Among Kangana Ranaut’s Top 10 Openers Of All Time?

Panga Box Office: Kangana Ranaut starrer sports motivation drama Panga has finally made it to the theatres. The film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had generated fair buzz in the market thanks to the decent promotions and trailer.

Also starring Jassie Gill, the film released today alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.

While the film is not likely to take a good start, it will surely be expected to stand tall among Kangana’s top 10 openers of All Time. Her Tanu Weds Manu Returns & Manikarnika rule the chart with 8.75 crores opening the last one is Tanu Weds Manu which had an opening day of 3.25 crores. Have a look at the list of Top 10:

1) Tanu Weds Manu Returns 8.75 crores

2) Manikarnika 8.75 crores

3) Rascals 7.5 crores

4) Rangoon 6.07 crores

5) OUATIM 6 crores

6) Judgementall Hai Kya 5.40 crores

7) Katti Batti 5.28 crores

8) No Problem 4.50 crores

9) Ungli 3.6 crores

10) Tanu Weds Manu 3.25 crores

Note: Films like Krrish 3, Double Dhamaal etc haven’t been considered because either Kangana was not in the lead role or had a very small role to play.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut feels India skipper Virat Kohli is the most fearless player in the national cricket team.

“I am the Panga queen, and the Panga king of Team India is definitely Virat Kohli. He is fearless and is up for any challenges that come his way. This time we both will take a ‘Panga’ on the same day – mine will be at the theatres, and he will battle it out against New Zealand team on their home ground. This will be fun,” Kangana said while promoting her upcoming film Panga.

The film revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood.

