Bigg Boss 13 – Devoleena Bhattacharjee Has A SHOCKING Stand On Sidharth Shukla’s Aisi Ladki Comment: “I Think Rashami Overreacted”

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s fight over the latter’s ‘Aisi Ladki’ comment was one of the most controversial and huge fights of the Bigg Boss house. While Salman Khan himself had condemned the whole episode, it is now Rashami Desai’s BFF and former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee who has taken a rather shocking stand on the entire episode.

While many may have expected Devoleena to bash Sidharth for hurting her friend like that, the actress has ended up accusing Rashami Desai overreacting to the whole episode. Yes people, the bahu bani babe contestant actually said that!

In her recent interaction with TOI, Devoleena has been quoted saying, “If someone had told me, ‘aisi ladki’ my reaction would have been totally different. Since I have lived in that house, I know that people sometimes purposely say things to instigate you. kisi ke bolne se main woh ban nahin jaaungi. I felt Rashami overreacted on that entire Aisi ladki comment. That issue was blown out of proportion and the way they were abusing each other in front of Salman sir I felt it was not needed.”

She further went on to say that if one person if abusing you and you start abusing them back there is no difference between you and them. She further went on to say that Rasahmi Desai has already abused Sidharth enough. “She called him a drug addict, nashedi and what not. She had already abused him a lot so again bringing up the same thing in front of Salman Khan was not right. He’s saying aisi ladki how do you know kaisi ladki. I would have simply said yes aisi ladki who has built herself on my own and I am proud of myself.”

Well, it certainly would be worth the wait to see how Rashami reacts to these statements of Devoleena once the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is out of the house.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!