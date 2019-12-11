A shocking revelation came in when Salman Khan during the Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode exposed Arhaan Khan’s truth. Contrary to his claims, Arhaan Khan is a married man and even has a kid. When alleged girlfriend Rashami Desai came to know the truth, it broke her apart and the host Salman himself had to console her. Now, close friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee is opening all about it.

Devoleena in a recent interview called Arhaan a fraud, and shared how she feels Arhaan is only famous because of Rashami and a liar will always remain a liar. In a conversation with Times Of India, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant said, “People know Arhaan only because of Rashami. Otherwise, he is hardly known in the industry. Once a guy lies to you, he will forever lie to you. I can say this because I have experienced a similar phase in my life and can connect with what Rashami is going through. It is easy to forgive someone you are really attached to because you are in love and want to settle down.”

Furthermore, on what advice Devoleena Bhattacharjee would give to Rashami Desai, she added, “I want to go inside the house and advise Rashami that many times when you are going through a low phase emotionally, there are friends who are genuine and then there are friends who take advantage of such situations. I feel that Arhaan is that kind of a man, who is taking advantage of her. I don’t think anyone should get married in haste. If you are financially secure, there is nothing to worry, you can get emotional support from any family member or even a friend. A man should not be the be-all and end-all of everything in life. I feel Rashami should take her time before moving on with Arhaan because at the end of the day, it is about living a happy life.”

