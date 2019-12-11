Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 5: Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar-Ananya Panday Starrer Has A Solid Hold On Tuesday

Pati Patni Aur Patni Box Office: Pati Patni Aur Woh did really well on Tuesday as 5.35 crores came in. Compared to 5.70 crores that the film had gathered on Monday, this is a solid hold with hardly any fall. The film has been accepted well by the audiences for five days in a row now and unless something really surprising happens today and tomorrow, the film is on course for a very good first week.

The Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer has collected 46.99 crores so far and will go past 50 crores today itself. In fact the trending so far indicates that a first week of around 55 crores is a very good possibility now.

Kartik Aaryan’s last superhit Luka Chuppi had collected 53.70 crores in its first week and that number is now bound to be surpassed by Pati Patni Aur Woh before it steps into the second weekend. That would then make this film the biggest first week opener for the young star whose trajectory has been in the right direction during last couple of years.

While Bhumi Pednekar too is set for her second big success in a row after Bala, Ananya Panday is now gearing up for a biggie which should cross the lifetime numbers of Student of the Year 2 by the close of second weekend itself.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!