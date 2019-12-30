Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s ‘Friendly’ New Year Resolution For Sidharth Shukla! Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 is only getting more interesting with each passing day. From real-life couple romancing in the Bigg Boss 13 house to making shocking revelations, we have seen it all. From being BFFs to suddenly becoming the biggest enemies for each other, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla have come a long way.

Colors TV has released a new promo, where the host Salman Khan asks the contestants to pick up chits from a bowl and put it on a fellow housemate’s forehead revealing what New Year’s resolution they would want to take for them. Asim picks up the chit and puts on Sidharth’s forehead and says, “Gussa kam kare”.

Rashami Desai puts it on Mahira’s face and says, “apne alfazon ko zara tehzeeb se istemaal karo or bolne se pehle bahut baar soch ke bolo!” Shehnaaz picks up the chit and put it on Rashami’s face and says, “Koi kehta hain agar ye side par hain, ek Arhaan side par hain…to bol haan hain, bhaad main gayi duniya, main iske saath khadi hoon. Main chahti hoon… khul ke saamne lekar aa, ki kisi ko mauka hi na mile tere par hasne ka!”

Take a look at the promo here:

On the other hand, Salman recently entered the Bigg Boss house and cleaned the kitchen and toilet with his bare hands and that happened for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss.

