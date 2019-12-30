Bubbly actress Rashmika Mandanna who made her debut in films with Kannada romantic comedy, Kirk Party, completed her 3 years today in the cinema world. Rashmika, who happens to be one of the most sought after actresses in the South, in the span of 3 years, has won hearts and fans from all across with her acting prowess in films like Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Chamak along with others.

Rashmika fans from all across took to Twitter on the special occasion by trending #3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema with congratulatory and heartfelt messages for their favourite actress.

#3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema: Fans Congratulate & Pour In Best Wishes For Rashmika Mandanna

The actress was overwhelmed following all the lovely messages and wishes which her fans showered her with. Rashmika took to her twitter handle to express her gratitude for the same, as her tweet read: “I woke up to these. And I had teary eyes. It makes me so emotional. All the hard work is totally worth it. I love you all so so much.”

On the work front, Rashmika who was last seen on the big screen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam, is all busy these days with the shoot of Venky Kudumula’s Bheeshma in Europe along with Nithiin.

The actress also awaits the releases of the much anticipated Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has Rashmika opposite Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu in lead.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is been directed by Anil Ravipudi. The action drama will hit big screens on 11th January 2020.

