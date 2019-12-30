3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema: Fans Congratulate & Pour In Best Wishes For Rashmika Mandanna

Bubbly actress Rashmika Mandanna who made her debut in films with Kannada romantic comedy, Kirk Party, completed her 3 years today in the cinema world. Rashmika, who happens to be one of the most sought after actresses in the South, in the span of 3 years, has won hearts and fans from all across with her acting prowess in films like Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Chamak along with others.

Rashmika fans from all across took to Twitter on the special occasion by trending #3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema with congratulatory and heartfelt messages for their favourite actress.

@iamRashmika Within a short period of time you reached so many heights in your career . With your acting and with your glamour you gained huge number of fans . All the best for your future projects . Can’t wait for #SarileruNeekevvaru !!#RashmikaMandanna #3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema pic.twitter.com/J9lryEyFkd — Akash (@Akash_SSMB) December 30, 2019

Congratulationz doll on completing 3 yrz in cinema..!!@iamRashmika 🖤

Nd ma best wishes fa yur upcoming moviez ❤️#3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema ! Wen r yu going to act tamil moviez..!!?? 🐒 pic.twitter.com/U9NbEL7YsI — 👑 (@Steve_AK_) December 30, 2019

Smiling with tears♥️ Looks so realistic. Who else can do this?!This one picture is enough to prove tat she lives her character. She gives her 101% when it comes to acting. U will reach more & more heights for you hardwork & dedication @iamRashmika 😁♥️#3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema pic.twitter.com/tZg17UOkp7 — Gopi Vijay (@MsdhonidxGopi) December 30, 2019

The cutest of all @iamRashmika❤

You're One of my fav actress frm South industry.. very happy for you ma'am .. Wishing you more wins n grace… Hope to see you soon in Bollywood movies.. ❤🔥#3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema pic.twitter.com/IA6BHdjBgz — ARUP (@_RADHE_bhau) December 30, 2019

#3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema keep it up expression queen🥰. Love you so much my dream girl😍😘😘😘@iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/yQoXKyOubP — Thala Saravanan (@ThalaSaro_07) December 30, 2019

The actress was overwhelmed following all the lovely messages and wishes which her fans showered her with. Rashmika took to her twitter handle to express her gratitude for the same, as her tweet read: “I woke up to these. And I had teary eyes. It makes me so emotional. All the hard work is totally worth it. I love you all so so much.”

I woke up to these. And I had teary eyes. Makes me so emotional. All the hard work is totally worth it. I love you all so so much. ♥️✨ https://t.co/CwnTuVfBXB — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 30, 2019

On the work front, Rashmika who was last seen on the big screen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam, is all busy these days with the shoot of Venky Kudumula’s Bheeshma in Europe along with Nithiin.

The actress also awaits the releases of the much anticipated Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has Rashmika opposite Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu in lead.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is been directed by Anil Ravipudi. The action drama will hit big screens on 11th January 2020.

