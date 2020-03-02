Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s Brother Umar Riaz Says He Has No Objection About Asim & Himanshi Khurana Wedding! A Big Announcement Soon?

We have established the fact loud and clear by now, that even though Bigg Boss 13 may have ended weeks ago the craze around the lives of the show’s contestants refuse to die. While people are still swooning over Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s relationship, fan’s can’t seem to get enough of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s chemistry either.

Asim won a million hearts when he proposed to Himanshi on national television inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. But things soon looked like they would turn downhill after reports began doing rounds of Asim’s brother, Umar Riaz not being very happy with Asim and Himanshi’s relationship. In fact, it may also be recalled that Himanshi had said that she feels that Asim’s family is not very happy with her and if that is that case she would leave Asim because she does not want her to be the reason behind 2 brothers fighting.

However, Umar Riaz has finally decided to spill the beans about his true feels on his brother’s relationship status. Speaking to Spotboye in a recent interview, Umar has been quoted saying, “There was a certain misunderstanding. The media was writing about it. She felt that I and some followers of Asim had turned against her. But I can’t hold that against Himanshi. The decision was taken by the creatives at Colors and at the end of the day, I respected that decision. I am happy about it. I will not oppose my brother. My happiness lies in his happiness. You marry someone who understands and supports you. If Asim feels he has found that someone, I have no objection.”

Meanwhile, Asim was recently making headlines after announcing a music video alongside Jacqueline Fernandez which will be crooned by Neha Kakkar.

